Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Winter storms forecast across much of US

Dangerous wind chills, cold weather will impact millions of Americans

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for January 6 Video

National weather forecast for January 6

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

It’s starting to look and feel a lot like winter out there for much of the country.  

VIRGINIA RIPPED FOR POSTING 'EMERGENCY RESPONSE' COMMUNICATIONS JOB OPENING AFTER I-95 DISASTER

Wind chill alerts across the Plains

Wind chill alerts across the Plains (Credit: Fox News)

The coldest air of the season has moved into the Plains as far south as Texas, with dangerous wind chills for millions of Americans. 

Northeast late-week storm set-up

Northeast late-week storm set-up (Credit: Fox News)

We are watching the next winter storm developing across the Tennessee Valley and then traveling along the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast on Friday.  

Southeast late-week storm set-up

Southeast late-week storm set-up (Credit: Fox News)

It will be a quick-moving storm, but some measurable snow totals will be left – behind including areas that are still digging out from over a foot this week. 

Snow forecast over Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama

Snow forecast over Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama (Credit: Fox News)

Some ice and snow will be possible over parts of Tennessee, as well as Mississippi and Alabama, which will make for treacherous travel.

The Northwest is still very active with winter weather and heavy rain along the coast.  

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of Montana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake effect snow is also cranking up with some areas receiving 6-12 inches of snow by Saturday.  

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money