Winter storms forecast across much of US

It’s starting to look and feel a lot like winter out there for much of the country.

The coldest air of the season has moved into the Plains as far south as Texas, with dangerous wind chills for millions of Americans.

We are watching the next winter storm developing across the Tennessee Valley and then traveling along the Mid-Atlantic and East Coast on Friday.

It will be a quick-moving storm, but some measurable snow totals will be left – behind including areas that are still digging out from over a foot this week.

Some ice and snow will be possible over parts of Tennessee, as well as Mississippi and Alabama, which will make for treacherous travel.

The Northwest is still very active with winter weather and heavy rain along the coast.

Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of Montana.

Lake effect snow is also cranking up with some areas receiving 6-12 inches of snow by Saturday.