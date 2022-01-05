Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Virginia ripped for posting 'emergency response' communications job opening after I-95 disaster

Many Twitter users have expressed their feelings about the post

By Maria Lencki | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Virginia Department of Transportation is getting mocked for posting an "emergency response" communications manager job opening following the I-95 disaster. 

The department is looking for someone to inform citizens of critical information "before, during and after natural disasters, emergencies and traffic congestion-causing incidents" while reinforcing the department’s role as a "first-responder," according to the Daybook Jobs post

Hundreds of drivers were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, on I-95 after a winter snow storm slammed the mid-Atlantic region.

Some on Twitter laughed at the timing of the job announcement.

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED FOR TWEETING ‘AMERICA IS MOVING AGAIN’ WITH HUNDREDS STRANDED ON I-95 

Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95, Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Virginia. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. 

Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95, Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Virginia. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

One user, Sanho Tree, commented "I heard the Titanic is also hiring a cruise director." 

"Must like snow," Twitter user ChristianH also chimed in. 

Others expressed their shock at the posting. Reporter Amber Athey shared the post saying, "You can't make this stuff up!" 

"Why what happened," deadpanned another user.

The new communications manager will be expected to advise the district administrator and staff, establish relationships with the media and create communications plans, along with a variety of other roles.

Cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95, Jan. 4, 2022, near Quantico, Virginia.

Cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95, Jan. 4, 2022, near Quantico, Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Drivers were warned to stay away from the roads as crews worked to get those stuck in freezing temperatures out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

More from Politics