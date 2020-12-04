Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Winter storm watches across New England as nor'easter pushes along East Coast

Strong Santa Ana winds will keep Southern California under fire warnings

By Janice Dean
A strengthening storm pushing off the East Coast will develop into a nor’easter Friday and Saturday. 

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow will pile up on the backside of the system, especially over New England, on Saturday. 

Winter storm watches are in effect where 6 to 12 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts also possible. Strong winds could cause tree damage, power outages and tough travel conditions.

High surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion will also be a hazard.

Quiet weather is expected for the rest of the U.S with the exception of Southern California, where another day of strong Santa Ana winds is expected.

Elevated fire weather conditions will persist through Saturday. Red flag warnings are in place over much of Southern California.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).