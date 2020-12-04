Winter storm watches across New England as nor'easter pushes along East Coast

A strengthening storm pushing off the East Coast will develop into a nor’easter Friday and Saturday.

Strong winds, heavy rain and snow will pile up on the backside of the system, especially over New England, on Saturday.

Winter storm watches are in effect where 6 to 12 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts also possible. Strong winds could cause tree damage, power outages and tough travel conditions.

High surf, coastal flooding and beach erosion will also be a hazard.

Quiet weather is expected for the rest of the U.S with the exception of Southern California, where another day of strong Santa Ana winds is expected.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elevated fire weather conditions will persist through Saturday. Red flag warnings are in place over much of Southern California.