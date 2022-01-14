Winter storm to bring freezing rain, ice, snow potential to Plains and Midwest

A big winter storm is cranking up across the Plains and Midwest today and is forecast to move across the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys on Saturday.

Depending on where you live and the air temperature as the storm moves in, there is the possibility for a variety of precipitation: from rain to freezing rain, ice and the potential for snow.

Heavy snow can be expected for the Appalachians, an icy mix for the Carolinas and what looks like an "all snow" event for the interior Northeast and New England.

Where the coastal storm sets up could mean the difference between rain to a wintry mix and the potential for all snow for the big cities along the I-95 corridor.

Bitter cold air will then settle in behind the system for the Northeast.

Meanwhile, in other weather news, an area of low pressure off the West Coast will bring rain to Southern California on Saturday.