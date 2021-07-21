Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire threat remains high as smoke spreads to East Coast

Air quality alerts in effect in Midwest, Northeast

By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for July 21

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Fire weather conditions remain elevated across the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies on Wednesday as dry, hot weather combines with the threat of lightning strikes.  

Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect. 

Current wildfires across the U.S. (Fox News)

Smoke from the more than 80 large fires across the West -- combined with major wildfires in western Canada -- are producing heavy plumes of smoke that are spreading across Canada and all the way to the East Coast.   

OREGON’S BOOTLEG FIRE IS GENERATING ITS OWN WEATHER 

While most of this smoke travels above the surface, some does filter down closer to the ground.  

Where the wildfire smoke will be heading through Thursday. (Fox News)

Air Quality alerts are in effect through at least tonight across portions of the Midwest and Northeast. 

A strong cold front that will help clear the air across the East will bring the risk for strong to severe storms for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic later today. 

The national forecast for Wednesday, July 21. (Fox News)

Those storms include the potential for large hail, pockets of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. 

