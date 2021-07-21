Wildfire threat remains high as smoke spreads to East Coast

Fire weather conditions remain elevated across the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies on Wednesday as dry, hot weather combines with the threat of lightning strikes.

Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect.

Smoke from the more than 80 large fires across the West -- combined with major wildfires in western Canada -- are producing heavy plumes of smoke that are spreading across Canada and all the way to the East Coast.

OREGON’S BOOTLEG FIRE IS GENERATING ITS OWN WEATHER

While most of this smoke travels above the surface, some does filter down closer to the ground.

Air Quality alerts are in effect through at least tonight across portions of the Midwest and Northeast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A strong cold front that will help clear the air across the East will bring the risk for strong to severe storms for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic later today.

Those storms include the potential for large hail, pockets of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.