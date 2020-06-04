Wildfire in California destroys several homes, forces evacuations

Several homes were destroyed and others damaged after a wildfire burned through a neighborhood in Northern California on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Suisun City Fire Department said on Facebook the blaze erupted around 3:30 p.m. near the Suisun City Wildlife Center, spreading into a nearby neighborhood.

Temperatures that reached 100 degrees in the community, which is about 50 miles southwest of Sacramento, helped the blaze quickly grow to four alarms.

Suisun City Fire Chief Justin Vincent told KTVU that a total of four homes were destroyed.

Four other homes sustained heavy exterior and interior damage from the fire, which reached 300 acres. Three sustained some damage from the fire, but also from firefighters forcing their way in with hoses.

“It sucks. As many fires as we fought over the years, we’ve never had one this bad,” resident Brittiney Coulter-Rosas told FOX40.

Vincent said everyone inside the wildlife center was evacuated, and firefighters cut the chains and locks at the center to free foxes, rabbits and coyotes.

“They were not going to leave until we cut those locks and the animals could run free,” Vincent told FOX40.

No one was injured and no one died as a result of the blaze, which was under control as of Wednesday night.

Vincent did not know how many people were evacuated from Maple and School streets.

More than 168 firefighters on scene, 24 engines, two aircraft, Cal Fire hand crews, and bulldozers responded the blaze, officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Extreme heat lingers in California and Southwest

The hot conditions that allowed the blaze to spread on Wednesday are sticking around.

Extreme heat hangs on in the Desert Southwest on Thursday, with afternoon highs reaching 100 plus. Much of central and Northern California are still under heat advisories. Temperatures will ease by Friday.

Fox News' Janice Dean contributed to this report.