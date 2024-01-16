11 winter car essentials you can find on Amazon that may save your life

Traveling in the winter can bring some unexpected peril, especially when dealing with the snow and cold. Sleet and snow can make it hard to control your vehicle on icy roadways and lower visibility. It's why 17% of car accidents occur during inclement winter weather. Low visibility, impassable roads and frigid temperatures could also threaten to leave drivers stranded on the roadside.

While it is better to avoid driving in severe winter weather if you can, drivers should be prepared if they can't avoid it. We've selected 11 winter car essentials that can be found on Amazon to help build an emergency kit in case you get stuck in nasty winter weather. Make sure they are delivered on time before the next storm hits by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 11 items that will help keep you safe while driving this winter:

Vetoos Roadside Emergency Car Kit $49.99, now $39.99

For an all-in-one kit, opt for this Vetoos Roadside Emergency Car Kit. The kit includes most practical supplies, like jumper cables, a reflective triangle and vest, a tow rope, a hand-driven flashlight and a tire pressure gauge. It also includes rarely used but necessary items: a safety hammer, an emergency blanket, a survival whistle and a 47-piece first aid kit. These items will maximize safety during a breakdown or an accident.

Reliancer 2PC Traction Tracks Mats $59.85

The Reliancer 2PC Traction Tracks Mats roll up conveniently and can support vehicles that weigh up to seven tons.

Heated Car Blanket $32.99, now $19.98

Toss in this Heated Car Blanket that plugs into your vehicle's 12-volt socket, and the long cord (96 inches) makes it suitable for back-seat passengers, too.

Stonepoint Emergency LED Road Flare Kit $24.99

This set of LED rescue lights features a 20-hour run time on steady mode and a 60-hour run time on flash mode. With 360-degree visibility from up to two miles away, they will keep you visible in blinding snow.

DBPOWER 800A Peak 18000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter $89.99, now $59.98

Just having jumper cables may not be enough if you get stranded somewhere isolated. This DBPOWER 800A Peak 18000mAh Portable Car Jump Starter can jump start your vehicle (up to 7.2L gas or 5.5L diesel engine) 30 times with 1600 amps of peak current and heavy-duty clamps and cables. It is powerful yet compact enough to store in your glovebox.

HotHands Body & Hand Super Warmer $18.00

Store these Hand Super Warmer that will warm your hands and feet for up to 18 hours. There are 20 of them in each order.

READYWISE - Entrée Grab & Go Bucket, 60 Servings, Emergency $135.00, $111.97

You never know how long it will take to be rescued. The READY WISE - Entrée Grab & Go Bucket, 60 Servings will keep you nourished and are easy to store. The food is freeze-dried, dehydrated and ready in minutes when you add water.

AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper $22.99

Get a sturdy ice scraper and snow brush with the AstroAI 27 Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper. The ice scrapper is detachable to make it easier to use.

GearLight LED Flashlights $29.94, now $22.99

Make sure your glove compartment has a GearLight LED Flashlight. This powerful flashlight has five modes and a zoomable beam, making it ideal for outdoor use.

Datrex Emergency Water Packet $29.98, now $15.80

Keep your trunk stocked with this Datrex Emergency Water Packet. The packet includes enough water for three days and is packaged to resist inhospitable conditions.

RHINO USA Recovery Tow Strap $36.90

This RHINO USA Recovery Tow Strap could make all the difference in an emergency. The strap is a three-inch by 20-ft tow strap that has a lab-tested 31,518-pound break strength. It has triple-reinforced loop ends and is designed for off-road use.

Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Tire Repair and Inflator $13.39, now $8.62

Fix-a-Flat is designed to seal small tread tire punctures up to 1/4 of an inch in diameter in seconds and provide enough inflation to lift the rim off the ground. It injects a mix of sealant and air to inflate your tire.