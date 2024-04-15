Wild dash camera video shows moment armed suspect learns driver has a gun

Philadelphia police are looking for two men, one of whom was seen on dash camera video approaching a vehicle on Friday night and pointing a gun before the driver opened fire on the suspects.

The Philadelphia Police Department said in a press release that officers responded to the 7100 block of Old York Road at about 9:40 p.m. on Friday, after receiving a report that a man was shot on the highway.

When officers arrived, they located a 31-year-old man inside his vehicle, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police recovered a dash cam video from the vehicle which showed a black Nissan Murano stop at a traffic light at the intersection of Old York Road and Cheltenham Avenue.

At the stop light, the Murano sat for a couple seconds before the tail lights signaled it was being put in park.

Then, the front passenger door opened, and a Black man exited the vehicle. He walked toward the victim while pointing a handgun at him.

As the man got closer to the victim’s vehicle, he realized the person inside had a gun and quickly walked backward, firing off at least two shots and getting back into the Murano.

The video showed additional gunshots coming from the victim’s vehicle as the Murano sped off.

Before shots were fired, the driver of the Murano appeared to be getting out of the car, though he got back inside once his cohort returned.

Police described one of the suspects as a Black man wearing a black Balaclava-style mask, black zip-up jacket, white shirt, black or gray pants and a black belt. The other suspect was described as a Black man with a heavy build and full beard, wearing a black skull cap, large glasses with black frames, black hooded "Nike" jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

They were last seen driving north on Old York Road into Cheltenham Township.

Police ask anyone who sees the two suspects to not approach, but instead call 911 immediately.

The department also encourages anyone with information about the matter to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips, police said, will be confidential.