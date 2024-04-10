Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Philadelphia end of Ramadan event shooting: Police say 3 injured, 5 arrested

Philadelphia police said a 15-year-old was shot by police

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Multiple people shot near end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia Video

Multiple people shot near end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia

The shooting reportedly happened at an end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia on Wednesday. It is unclear how many people were shot. (Credit: FOX 29)

Three people were shot Wednesday near the end of a packed end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia, authorities said. 

Shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. in the area of North 46th Street and Wyalusing Avenue where about 1,000 people were gathered, police said. 

PROSECUTORS WILL SEEK DEATH PENALTY FOR PA TRIPLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT

Image from the sky of Philadelphia shooting

An image overhead showing the scene where a shooting took place during an end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia on Wednesday.  (FOX 29)

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital there was a shooting but could not give specifics. Four guns were recovered, and five people were arrested, the news outlet reported. 

"Imagine thousands of people all love everybody walking around..." one witness told the station about the event. "It felt like love."

Abdallah Legh, general manager of the Girard Meat Market, told Fox Philadelphia that he heard what sounded like three or four shots fired. A dozen to 30 children sought shelter in his store, he said. 

"Everybody was running," he said. 

The shooting happened during the Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that follows the fasting month of Ramadan, according to Fox Philadelphia. 

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have sent personnel to the scene to assist local authorities. 

  • Philadelphia police at the scene of a shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    Philadelphia police at the scene where shots rang out on Wednesday.  (WTXF)

  • End of Ramadan event shooting in Philadelphia
    Image 2 of 3

    A distant view of the scene where a shooting happened on Wednesday in Philadelphia.  (WTXF)

  • Police investigating a shooting at an end of Ramadan event in Philly
    Image 3 of 3

    A playground near where a shooting happened in Philadelphia on Wednesday.  (FOX 29)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Sen. Bob Masey, D-Penn., said his office has been in touch with local officials. 

My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia," he wrote on X. "As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.