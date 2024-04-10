Philadelphia end of Ramadan event shooting: Police say 3 injured, 5 arrested

Three people were shot Wednesday near the end of a packed end of Ramadan event in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Shots rang out around 2:30 p.m. in the area of North 46th Street and Wyalusing Avenue where about 1,000 people were gathered, police said.

PROSECUTORS WILL SEEK DEATH PENALTY FOR PA TRIPLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT

The Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital there was a shooting but could not give specifics. Four guns were recovered, and five people were arrested, the news outlet reported.

"Imagine thousands of people all love everybody walking around..." one witness told the station about the event. "It felt like love."

Abdallah Legh, general manager of the Girard Meat Market, told Fox Philadelphia that he heard what sounded like three or four shots fired. A dozen to 30 children sought shelter in his store, he said.

"Everybody was running," he said.

The shooting happened during the Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday that follows the fasting month of Ramadan, according to Fox Philadelphia.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have sent personnel to the scene to assist local authorities.

U.S. Sen. Bob Masey, D-Penn., said his office has been in touch with local officials.

My office has been in touch with local officials on the shooting at a Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia," he wrote on X. "As we gather more details, I urge everyone to stay safe and listen to law enforcement."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details.