Wife of slain Detroit police officer mourns: 'My babies need him. I need him'

Kristine Courts says her two children thought of their father as their 'Batman'

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The wife of fallen Detroit police officer Loren Courts says she cannot imagine how she and her children will go on without their father and husband Thursday.

Courts was shot while responding to reports of shots fired in Detroit and later died of his injuries at a hospital. His wife, Kristine Courts said in a Facebook post that she and her two children "will never be the same."

"He was an amazing dad, my best friend, and the man I married," Courts wrote of her husband. "All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!"

"I can't begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I'm going to wake up from this nightmare and he's going to come home," she added.

Images of fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts are seen at a press conference, July 7, 2022.

Images of fallen Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts are seen at a press conference, July 7, 2022. (WJBL Fox 2 Detroit)

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT WHO KILLED TWO EL MONTE POLICE OFFICERS WAS ON PROBATION FOR GUN CHARGE, SOURCES SAY

Detroit Police Chief James White delivers a press briefing. Officer Loren Courts was killed earlier this week.

Detroit Police Chief James White delivers a press briefing. Officer Loren Courts was killed earlier this week. (Detroit Police Department)

Detroit Police Chief James White offered his condolences during a press conference regarding the shooting, saying "this is the worst day of their life."

MURDERED OFFICER'S LIEUTENANT SAYS ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,’ SLAMS CALIFORNIA'S ‘WOKE NARRATIVE’ IN EULOGY

Courts' husband was a five-year veteran of the force whose father had also been a lifelong Detroit police officer before his recent retirement, according to Fox 2.

At least 150 American police officers had been shot as of mid-June, and 24 of them had been killed.

The grim trend of shootings comes as police morale across the country is at one of its lowest-ever points, thanks to widespread protests and lack of support from city government.

"Criminals feel free to engage in crime," Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association in June. "You see videos all over TikTok and Instagram, where criminals are doing things, and they appear to have no fear of the police, of a security guard, of a store manager, none of that." 

