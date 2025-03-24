Wife of slain California fire captain receives medical treatment prior to jail booking

A California woman accused of killing her spouse, Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, in an alleged domestic incident last month, received medical treatment before being booked into jail after being captured over the weekend.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Yolanda Marodi, 53, was admitted for medical treatment prior to being booked into jail, after she was handed over to U.S. Marshals following her capture in Mexico on Saturday.

The agency told Fox News Digital that Yolanda was not injured during her arrest, but was not able to share any details of her personal medical information and the reason for her treatment.

Officials said that the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility is currently completing the booking process for Yolanda and her arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Yolanda Marodi had been on the run for over a month after authorities found Capt. Marodi stabbed to death inside their home on Feb. 17. Yolanda allegedly fled the country and escaped across the border into Mexico later that day after being named a primary suspect in the murder.

She was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Mexicali near the southern border, according to the Baja California Citizen Security Secretariat.

Investigators are still working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind Capt. Marodi's death.

Yolanda was allegedly seen on surveillance video arguing with Rebecca and physically assaulting her on the day of the fatal stabbing.

An arrest warrant, obtained by KABC, details that Rebecca told Yolanda she was leaving her and ending their marriage nearly a week before she was murdered.

Detectives said that a voice could be heard yelling out, "Yolanda, please, I don't want to die." The report read that Yolanda responded to Rebecca, saying, "You should have thought about that before," while standing in front of Rebecca with what appeared to be a knife in her hand."

Surveillance video captured Yolanda leaving the couple’s home before Rebecca’s mother arrived. Rebecca was found with several injuries to her neck, chest and back that authorities said were consistent with a stabbing.

Yolanda also previously served more than 13 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the death of her then-husband, James Joseph Olejniczak Jr., before her release in 2013, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Nancy Hayworth, the former mother-in-law of Yolanda, described her as "scary," noting her son's murder and Rebecca Marodi's were eerily similar.

"Scary, very scary, she scares me," Hayworth said. "She always has."

Hayworth added that she only met Yolanda Marodi once, but noted that she "was a little immature at times, and also, she would just be not happy, I think, unless all the attention was on her."

