‘Why don’t you die,’ Texas mother allegedly says while sitting on 4-month-old: report

A 20-year-old Houston mom allegedly said, “Why don’t you die? Why are you still alive?” while sitting on her 4-month-old baby covered in blankets and pillows last week, according to court documents.

The mother, Meredith Nicole Deen, faces an attempted murder charge in connection with the alleged incident which police said took place in her apartment on Thursday.

Court documents cited by ABC 11 said Deen’s boyfriend witnessed her punch and hold a pillow over the baby’s face. He was later awakened by the baby’s crying and had to pull Deen off the baby, according to the court documents.

Authorities were notified the next day after Deen’s boyfriend dropped the baby off at daycare, ABC 11 reported. Daycare workers reportedly noticed that the baby was trembling and shaking and called Harris County deputies. The baby was reportedly taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Deen confessed her crimes to investigators during an interview, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

She allegedly told investigators she wanted to throw the child against a wall and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation, according to court records. She remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.