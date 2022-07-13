Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

White House monitoring Yosemite wildfire

The Washburn Fire is threatening the park's sequoias

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The White House said that it was closely monitoring a wildfire burning in Yosemite National Park. 

White House assistant press secretary Abdullah Hasan tweeted Wednesday that President Biden had been briefed on the Washburn Fire and its impact on the park. 

"Efforts to protect the Giant Sequoias and the historic structures include removing hazardous fuels, deploying temporary sprinkler systems and utilizing protective structure wrap on tree bases," he wrote. 

Abdullah thanked federal, state and local first responders.

INTENTIONAL FIRES HELPED SAVE YOSEMITE SEQUOIAS FROM WILDFIRE, ECOLOGIST SAYS

"We know climate change is making wildfires more intense. That is why ⁦‪@POTUS⁩ has made tackling the climate crisis a top priority," he said.

  • Yosemite's Washburn Fire
    Image 1 of 3

    Flames from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park (Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

  • The Washburn Fire
    Image 2 of 3

    The Washburn Fire continues to burn within Yosemite National Park. Firefighters are actively working to protect the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. (Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

  • The Washburn Fire from Highway 41
    Image 3 of 3

    A photo of the Washburn Fire from along Highway 41 on July 9, 2022. (Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

According to Yosemite Fire and Aviation Management, the fire has spread over 3,221 acres and is 22% contained. 

Nearly 650 firefighters are assigned to the wildfire.

Personnel made progress on the blaze earlier this week, but the flames have posed a danger to the more than 500 mature sequoias in the park's Mariposa Grove

CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS MAKE PROGRESS ON YOSEMITE WILDFIRE THREATENING SEQUOIAS

In addition, the large mid-elevation basin of Wawona has been evacuated, and the southern area was closed to visitors. 

  • Stanislaus Hot Shots work the Washburn Fire
    Image 1 of 3

    The Stanislaus Hot Shots work the Washburn Fire (Courtesy of Garrett Dickman/NPS)

  • Yosemite's Mariposa Grove
    Image 2 of 3

    The Washburn Fire burns in Yosemite National Park near the Mariposa Grove. (Yosemite National Park)

  • Yosemite's Half Dome
    Image 3 of 3

    A webcam photo of Half Dome in Yosemite Valley at 1 pm PDT on July 9, 2022. (Yosemite Conservancy via Yosemite National Park)

There were no reports of severe damage to any named trees in Mariposa Grove. 

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) increased the national preparedness level on Tuesday, due to "significant fire activity increasing in multiple geographic areas and more competition for national resources."

Nearly 6,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.