'Where is he?' Arizona yoga instructor vanishes after going on blind date

A "magnetic" yoga instructor disappeared before a date in downtown Phoenix, prompting friends and family to alert authorities.

Marcus Freiberger, 45, went missing after he was reportedly scheduled to go on a blind date in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, on Feb. 21.

The 45-year-old was a go-to instructor at Melrose Yoga and lived with his beloved dog, Thomas.

"He's a super young man, and he’s the most personable individual and when you speak to his friends, they’ll tell you he’s just a magnet," his father, Dutch Freiberger, told Fox News affiliate KSAZ-TV.

Dutch told the outlet that his son had a history of drug addiction and had participated in rehabilitation. He said that his role at the yoga studio was a good fit and that he was happy.

The owner of Melrose Yoga, Forrest Kruger, told the outlet that Freiberger is an excellent instructor and has a lot of friends.

"Kind of guy all of his friends were coming in here for his classes. I met lots of them. Nothing but positive things to say. He was a great guy, is a great yoga teacher, too. I took his class myself," Kruger said.

"Where is he? What happened to him? He was making progress and doing all these great things and getting ahead in life, which is making him happy," Kruger said.

On March 14, officers confirmed to Fox News Digital that they had conducted a follow-up on the case after Freiberger's parents reported him missing.

"Freiberger has not been located, however there is nothing leading investigators to say he is in imminent danger," the Phoenix Police Department said.

Freiberger was last seen at a parking garage in downtown Phoenix. He has a white 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck with an Arizona plate reading 3MA66L.

He is 6'0" and weighs 225 lbs, with dark hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-534-2121.