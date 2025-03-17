California mom's disappearance now a homicide case as detectives eye persons of interest

The 2024 disappearance of a California mom of four is now being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

Nikki Cheng Saelee-McCain's family reported her missing from her home in Anderson on May 22, 2024, after they last heard from her on May 18 of that year.

"Since the initial investigation, Detectives have worked tirelessly to locate Nikki and to determine the events leading to her disappearance," the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said in a March 14 press release. "Detectives have served numerous search warrants, including a prior search warrant at Nikki’s residence. Furthermore, Detectives have interviewed family members, friends and acquaintances of Nikki, including citizens who have reported information about her disappearance."

On March 14, detectives and agents with the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) and FBI served a warrant at Saelee-McCain's Anderson home.

Based on evidence gathered from the search and from interviews, and the fact that McCain's family has not heard from her since May 18, 2024, detectives determined Saelee-McCain's disappearance and presumed death to be a homicide.

The sheriff's office has identified persons of interest in her homicide but said their "identities are being withheld due to the ongoing nature of this investigation."

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of a red truck who "may have picked up a male adult in the area of Highway 36 in the western portion of Tehama County near the R Wild Horse Ranch or the Beegum Gorge bridge between" May 18 and May 25, 2024.

Saelee-McCan's husband, Tyler McCain, was on trial for felony domestic abuse charges when his wife disappeared. The case was dropped in July of last year due to Saelee-McCain's disappearance and the fact that she could not testify against her husband, according to KRCR.

Tyler McCain spoke out for the first time since his wife vanished at a March 11 press conference.

"We miss you," he said, according to KRCR. "I don't really know what to say."

He went on to apologize for not being "in the public eye" since his wife's disappearance and "not doing very well with it."

"I apologize to everyone, especially my children. My wife's family, mine as well," he said, as KRCR reported. "I'm just here in support, so anything that I can do, I want to do that."

Fox News Digital reached out to McCain's attorney, Michael Borges, for comment.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information to authorities that may lead to Saelee-McCain's location.

The FBI is assisting local agencies in the investigation into the missing mom's death.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Saelee-McCain's disappearance and death to contact the Major Crimes Unit by email at MCU@shastacounty.gov or at 530-245-6135.