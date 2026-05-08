WHCA Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen targets DOJ in explosive bid to shake up case

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Attorneys for the man accused of attempting to kill President Donald Trump on April 25 during the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel slammed U.S. Attorney for District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro while demanding she recuse herself from the case.

The nine-page motion to disqualify, filed on Thursday, argues that Pirro, along with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and other unnamed DOJ officials, have a conflict of interest that should bar them from participation in prosecuting Cole Allen. It further says that the entire U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which is currently prosecuting the case, should be disqualified.

Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is accused of attempting to storm the ballroom where the dinner was taking place while armed with a rifle, handgun, knives and a large quantity of ammunition. Video surveillance from inside the Washington Hilton shows a person identified as Allen allegedly running towards a security checkpoint with a 12 gauge shotgun, discharging the weapon once, and falling to the ground.

Prosecutors say that a pellet from the buckshot discharged by Allen struck the ballistic vest of a Secret Service agent, leaving him with minor injuries. A Secret Service agent fired five rounds at Allen, but did not hit him.

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Both Pirro and Blanche were inside the ballroom during the incident, which federal public defenders used as partial justification to say they are conflicted in the case. They also cited Pirro's personal friendship with Trump.

Allen's attorneys also cited Pirro's media appearances and social media posts after the alleged attack as a reason for disqualification, including an X post from earlier this week.

Amid controversy over Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui apologizing to Allen for his jail conditions, Pirro posted on the social media platform that Allen was receiving preferential treatment.

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"Welcome to Washington, DC, where U.S. Magistrate Judge Faruqui believes a defendant armed to the teeth and attempting to assassinate the president is entitled to preferential treatment in his confinement compared to every other defendant," she said.

Allen's lawyers pounced on that post, declaring that it was an "emotional response… was inflammatory, inappropriate, and inaccurate..."

The motion also argues that even if Pirro, Blanche and other unnamed officials do not have a conflict of interest, there is an appearance of a conflict of interest. Allen's attorneys say that by law, the appearance itself is enough to have them disqualified.

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"As this case proceeds closer to trial, the country and the world will continue to wonder—how can the American justice system permit a victim to prosecute a criminal defendant in a case involving them?" the motion asks. "Or even—how can one of the victim’s closest friends prosecute the alleged perpetrator of the offense? Given U.S. Attorney Pirro’s friendship with the President and her and Acting A.G. Blanche’s attendance at the event at the center of this prosecution, the law necessitates their disqualification."

"For these reasons, and any other such reasons as the Court may determine at a hearing on this motion, Mr. Allen respectfully requests the Court exercise its inherent authority and disqualify purported victims and witnesses in this case—to include U.S. Attorney Pirro and Acting A.G. Blanche—from direct involvement in the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Allen," the motion concluded.

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Allen is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning, May 11.

Fox News Digital reached out to Pirro's office, the DOJ and Allen's attorneys.