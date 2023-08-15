Wet weather moves into Hawaii as dangerous heat threatens multiple regions

Dangerous heat remains a top story not only for the South and into the Southeast but into the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, as well.

HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERS FLOODING AND WATER RESCUES IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI

Temperatures there will be in the low-to-mid 100-degree range for interior sections and into the 90s along the coast, potentially breaking or tying records.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for sections of the East Coast, including the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas.

Beneficial rain will move into the Four Corners, and there is also much needed wet weather for the Hawaiian Islands, where wildfires are still burning in Maui.

Temperatures are very warm, but winds should remain light for the recovery efforts.