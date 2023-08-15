Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Wet weather moves into Hawaii as dangerous heat threatens multiple regions

Wildfires continue to burn in Maui

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Dangerous heat remains a top story not only for the South and into the Southeast but into the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, as well.

HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERS FLOODING AND WATER RESCUES IN SOUTHEASTERN MISSOURI

Temperatures there will be in the low-to-mid 100-degree range for interior sections and into the 90s along the coast, potentially breaking or tying records.

Southern heat index forecast map

The forecast heat index in the South on Tuesday. (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for sections of the East Coast, including the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas.  

Heat alerts in the South

Heat alerts in the South, Southeast through Tuesday night. (Credit: Fox News)

Beneficial rain will move into the Four Corners, and there is also much needed wet weather for the Hawaiian Islands, where wildfires are still burning in Maui.  

Maui rain forecast map

Rain forecast over the Hawaiian Islands. (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures are very warm, but winds should remain light for the recovery efforts.

