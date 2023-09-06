Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Wet roads, speed were factors in Houston-area Denny's crash that injured 23

No charges have been filed against driver involved, but incident remains under investigation

A Texas police chief said Tuesday that wet roads and speed factored into the driver of an SUV plowing into a Denny's restaurant outside Houston on Labor Day, injuring nearly two dozen people inside.

No charges against the driver have been filed but the crash remains under investigation, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said. Twenty people inside the restaurant were taken to hospitals, but authorities said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

"Thankfully most have been released and there are no fatalities," White said.

Dennys crash

This image provided by the Rosenberg Police Department shows police tape in front of a Denny's restaurant after a vehicle crashed into it in Rosenberg, Texas, on Sept. 4, 2023. (Rosenberg Police Department via AP)

Video of the aftermath showed a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished. Authorities say the people who were injured were between 12 and 60 years old.

The restaurant is near a busy highway that received some rain on Monday morning, when the crash was reported. White said the traffic investigators are considering all factors, including the speed the vehicle was going and "freshly wet road" conditions.

The driver, who authorities have not identified, was not injured in the crash.