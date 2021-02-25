Western US being hit with rain, mountain snow

The Western U.S. is where most of the weather is happening this week with several storm systems bringing rain and mountain snow to the region.

Areas like Denver, Colorado, are expected to see up to 7 inches of snow by later Wednesday.

Santa Ana winds will be ferocious Thursday with high wind warnings in effect and the potential for gusts of up to 80 mph through the canyons and passes.

There are still some lingering snow showers across New England.

A stalled front also will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms over the Southern Plains and Southeast.

