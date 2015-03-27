Western Pa. high school students shown 'pornographic pictures' during blood bank presentation

Officials in a western Pennsylvania school district are apologizing after they say students at a local high school were accidentally shown pornographic pictures during a school assembly.

More than 400 seniors at Norwin High School, about 25 miles east of Pittsburgh, were watching a presentation Friday on the importance of donating blood. School officials say "a few pornographic pictures" on a personal flash drive of a Central Blood Bank representative appeared on the screen.

The Central Blood Bank apologized and said the unnamed employee was suspended indefinitely. School officials apologized and said the police department and prosecutor were notified. A blood-donation presentation for the junior class was canceled.