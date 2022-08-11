Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia's David Roach will be the next superintendent of schools

David Roach has been the executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018

Associated Press
David Roach, who has led the School Building Authority of West Virginia, will be the next state superintendent of schools.

The state Board of Education selected Roach as superintendent on Wednesday.

Roach has been executive director of the School Building Authority since 2018. He was previously superintendent for Cabell, Lincoln, Mingo and Wayne counties and is a former principal and biology teacher, the Department of Education said in a news release.

West Virginia's David Roach will succeed W. Clayton Burch as superintendent of schools.

He succeeds W. Clayton Burch, who has been the permanent state superintendent since 2020 and has served in different roles at the Education Department for 15 years. The board on Wednesday also approved Burch's request to move to the position of superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.