Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia's Bridge Day festival returns following pandemic break

Bridge Day festival is the one day each year it is legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Thrillseekers from around the world are heading to southern West Virginia for a bridge-jumping event that was called off the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s Bridge Day festival in Fayetteville is the one day each year that it’s legal to jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge.

Hundreds of BASE jumpers make the leap by parachuting off the bridge. BASE stands for the places from which jumpers usually leap: buildings, antennae, spans and earth.

FEDERAL PROSECUTOR TO HOST WEST VIRGINIA FORUM ON THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS OF CITIZENS

West Virginia's Bridge Day festival, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, is the one day a year that it’s legal to jump off the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville.

West Virginia's Bridge Day festival, which is returning after a two-year hiatus, is the one day a year that it’s legal to jump off the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

As many as 100,000 people are expected to walk across the bridge. Rappellers also will make their way down on a fixed rope from a catwalk under the bridge. Also available is a 700-foot-long zipline from the catwalk to a road below.

The 3,030-foot-long bridge opened to traffic in October 1977. The festival is held on the third Saturday of October every year.

WEST VIRGINIA GOV. JIM JUSTICE TO PROPOSE A PLAN TO ELIMINATE PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES ON VEHICLES

Last year's festival was canceled after a group representing parachutists said they wouldn't jump off the nation’s third-highest bridge due to worries about sufficient emergency health care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event also was canceled in 2020.