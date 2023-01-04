Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia University installs portable 'pod' for new parents nursing during football games

WVU pod will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance at the start of football season

Associated Press
West Virginia University now has a portable "pod" new parents can use to nurse babies or pump breast milk in private during football games.

The transportable "nursing pod" is currently located at the WVU Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season for use during game days and other events, officials said in a press release. University employees may use the pod all year.

"Given the many events held at the Coliseum, we hope this will enhance the fan experience at our facility for nursing mothers," April Messerly, senior associate athletics director for capital projects, facilities and event management, said in a statement. "As a mother myself, I know this is a much-needed addition."

The pod was developed by lactation support company Mamava, and contains a keyless entry option, trackable vacancy alerts, outlets and USB ports, among other features.