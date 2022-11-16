Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

In West Virginia, recognition trees planted to honor military members at state Capitol building

3 trees planted for military members, first responders and those who died serving their country.

Associated Press
Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia's main Capitol building during the holidays.

WV STATE CAPITAL OBTAINS TREES FROM LOCAL FARMER FOR ANNUAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

A third tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving the country, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice.

West Virginia is planting three recognition trees on the main Capitol building during the holidays for military members, first responders and those who died while serving their country.

Photos must be submitted by Tuesday with the submission form and tag for military or first responder. Please send photocopies as photos will not be returned.

Submit by email to kate.e.morris@wv.gov or West Virginia Governor's Mansion, ATTN: Kate Morris, 1716 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.