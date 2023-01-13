Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia police officer fatally shot man who attacked him with pipe

WV man became violent after suspected of trespassing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Charleston, West Virginia, police officer fatally shot a man suspected of trespassing on Wednesday after police said the man became violent.

Officers were investigating a trespassing complaint at around 1 p.m. when they encountered William E. Henry Jr., according to a statement from Charleston Police Chief James "Tyke" Hunt.

Henry, 43, armed himself with a pipe and advanced on an officer, according to Hunt. Henry then "fought through a taser deployment" and struck the officer in the head with the pipe, according to police.

WEST VIRGINIA SECRETARY OF STATE MAC WARNER ANNOUNCES HIS RUN FOR GOVERNOR

A West Virginia police officer shot and killed a man suspected of trespassing. The man became violent when officer began questioning him. He died Wednesday at the hospital. 

A West Virginia police officer shot and killed a man suspected of trespassing. The man became violent when officer began questioning him. He died Wednesday at the hospital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer then shot Henry. Officers at the scene rendered first aid but Henry was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Hunt.

The Charleston Police Department will submit its findings to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The officer who shot Henry will be placed on leave pending the prosecutor's preliminary findings. Hunt did not identify the officer.