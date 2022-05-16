Police officers wrangle 6-foot alligator near South Carolina school

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in South Carolina captured a 6-foot alligator that was found near a school last week.

The City of Charleston Police Department posted a video of the moment officers wrangled the gator on May 10.

In the three-minute clip, two officers with the Animal Control Unit were able to catch the alligator with what’s known as a top-jaw rope, before they both jumped on the back of the gator so that a third officer could tape its mouth shut.

FLORIDA MAN’S FRONT DOOR BLOCKED BY MASSIVE ALLIGATOR

"Not your everyday arrest," the Facebook post said. "Check out this video of our Animal Control Unit removing an alligator outside of Daniel Island School. Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an Officer!"

RARE WHITE DOLPHIN SEEN IN FLORIDA CANAL

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Animal Control Supervisor Courtney Bayles, who was one of the officers who jumped on the gator’s back, said that the alligator was deemed "an immediate public safety concern" because of its proximity to the Daniel Island School and nearby residences where there are children and pets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We chose to release the alligator a short distance away (still on Daniel Island) in the same direction he was already headed but in a less populated area where the alligator wouldn’t so readily find itself confused and trying to navigate between houses to find a pond," Bayles said.

Bayles explained that because it’s alligator mating season, the Charleston Police Department’s Animal Control Unit receives a higher number of calls about alligators in places such as swimming pools, porches or under cars.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"As always, our ultimate goal is to safely allow these amazing creatures a safe environment and to educate the public on how to co-exist with these incredible apex predators," Bayles said.

She also reminded people to "admire alligators from a distance and never try to feed, touch or harass an alligator."