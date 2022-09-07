Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia man sentenced to 1 year in prison for stealing from coal mine

Theft of specialized mine equipment in West Virginia resulted in more than $5,000 in damage

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine.

Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

Griffy helped in the theft of specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage, prosecutors said. The mine was located in Boone and Lincoln counties.

Some of the equipment included pumps needed to treat water before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams. Griffy also admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment, according to court records.