Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia firefighter dies trying to save mom, child who drove into water in murder-suicide

Volunteer firefighter John Forbush leaves behind a young daughter, significant other

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio mother and child died in West Virginia after the woman intentionally drove her vehicle into a river – an incident that also resulted in the death of a young volunteer firefighter who tried to rescue them, officials have said. 

Investigators have determined that LaTonya Bell careened her vehicle into the Elk River in Sutton, West Virginia around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, while she and 8-year-old Havana Pipkins were inside, state Fire Marshal officials announced earlier this week. 

SUSAN SMITH, MOM WHO KILLED TWO SONS IN 1994, SENDS ROMANTIC LETTERS TO BOYFRIEND FROM PRISON: REPORT

Local affiliate FOX 11 identified the woman and child as mother and daughter from Cleveland, Ohio

WEST VIRGINIA MAN CONFUSES METH FOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John D. Forbush, 24, heard news of the emergency over the department radio feed and rushed to the scene, which was located roughly a mile from where he was at the time, marshals said. He arrived and reported back that he saw what looked like victims trapped inside "and immediately jumped into the river to rescue the victims," officials said.

None of the three could be saved. 

Braxton County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Bell "intentionally drove her vehicle into the Elk River." Officials have deemed the case a murder-suicide

Forbush, a 4-year volunteer firefighter, "selflessly gave his life for strangers in need," fire marshals said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A GoFundMe page created in his honor describes him as having a 1-year-old daughter with his significant other. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 