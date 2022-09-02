West Virginia crew returns after containing fires in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A West Virginia Division of Forestry crew has returned to the state after about three weeks helping contain fires in northern California.

The agency said the crew included 11 division employees and nine trained for wildfire suppression. They left Aug. 11 and returned Thursday.

The crew helped around Willows, California, in the Mendocino National Forest and responded to the Kennedy Fire, which was caused by an automobile accident, the division said. The crew was reassigned to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex near Willow Creek.

Others from the division have been assigned to the Four Corners Fire on the Payette National Forest in Idaho, and one forester is a dispatcher in Grangeville, Idaho, the division said.