Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

WV teen has been placed in the custody of child protective services as the investigation into the shooting continues

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said.

The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.

An investigation found the juvenile shot the adult following domestic violence incidents throughout the day in which the adult was the aggressor, police told news outlets.

WEST VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT KILLS 1 DEPUTY, LEAVES ANOTHER INJURED

A West Virginia teen shot a domestic abuser. The situation is under investigation.

A West Virginia teen shot a domestic abuser. The situation is under investigation.

VIDEO SHOWS VIRGINIA MALL CHAOS AS LIGHT SHATTERING MISTAKEN FOR SHOTS FIRED

The teen was placed in the custody of child protective services and the ongoing investigation was turned over to the Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney for further review, police said.