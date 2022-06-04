Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

West Virginia shootout kills 1 deputy, leaves another injured

Police said one suspect is dead and another is in custody

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting in West Virginia left a Nicholas County deputy and one suspected gunman dead and another deputy injured Friday night, according to state police.

The injured Nicholas County deputy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Fox 11 reported. The deputy is believed to have been shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

A second suspected shooter is in custody, according to West Virginia State Police.

The incident occurred Friday night after police arrived at a mobile home to serve a warrant. The suspected shooters began firing at the officers from inside one of the homes. 

One Nicholas County deputy was killed in the shooting and another is expected to recover. 

There was a heavy police presence at the crime scene after multiple agencies responded to the shooting.

One suspect was killed in the shootout with law enforcement and a second suspected shooter is in custody, according to West Virginia State Police.

Officials have not yet released any names as families are being notified.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in a statement posted to Facebook, asked "all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now."

He said both deputies had been airlifted to a hospital and the injured deputy was in critical condition. 

"Our First Responders are heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice. Especially in moments like these, all of us should realize the obvious — just how needed our law enforcement heroes are. We should have this exact same thought every day because all of us depend on and need these heroes every moment of every day."

He said he is monitoring the situation. 

