US
Published

West bracing for life-threatening storm as record warmth spreads across East Coast

Severe weather is bearing down on San Francisco where residents are being asked to avoid travel

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The West Coast will be facing a major storm on Wednesday and Thursday that will bring incredible amounts of rain, very strong winds and heavy mountain snow.  

The atmospheric river in California's Bay Area

The atmospheric river in California's Bay Area (Credit: Fox News)

San Francisco is in the bull's-eye of some of the worst weather and residents are being asked to heed all the warnings and to avoid travel as the possibility for flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows will potentially be life-threatening. 

The significant atmospheric river's impact on California on Wednesday

The significant atmospheric river's impact on California on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

The system that brought more than 2 feet of snow to portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest will begin to wind down on Wednesday.  

Severe storm threats predicted on the East Coast

Severe storm threats predicted on the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

Record warmth is expected across the eastern U.S.

Record warmth is expected across the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten sections of the Southeast and the mid-Atlantic, while record-setting warmth will be the story along the East Coast.

