Safari operator sued after New Jersey woman mauled to death by a hippo

The husband of a New Jersey woman, who was killed by a rampaging hippopotamus during the couple’s trip in Zambia last year, is suing the safari tour operator for alleged negligence.

According to a court document reviewed by Fox News Digital, a complaint was filed on Feb. 5 in Connecticut’s Stamford Superior Court by Craig Manders of Cranford, New Jersey against African Portfolio.

The complaint stated that Craig, 72, and his wife Lisa, 70, participated in a 10-day safari trip in Zambia arranged through the Connecticut-based African Portfolio.

"Craig and Lisa Manders reasonably relied on African Portfolio to ensure the Zambia Safari was planned, executed and operated in a reasonably safe manner," the complaint noted.

During the couple's guided "bush walk" last May, a hippo, which was partially submerged in a river, "suddenly and without warning, lifted its head and charged from the water."

Lisa attempted in vain to flee, but "was unable to escape, and the hippopotamus violently attacked her, grabbing her by its mouth, lifting her from the ground, shaking her entire body, and crushing her head and body with its bite," according to the court document.

She suffered "catastrophic injuries" and died following the attack.

The lawsuit noted that the armed guide fled as Craig had a front-row seat to the horrific attack.

"They should have known that approaching and/or standing on the bank of the body of water near the wild hippopotamus posed an immediate and grave threat to the safety and well-being of Craig and Lisa Manders," the lawsuit said.

"Craig and Lisa, in contrast, were neither fully aware nor adequately warned," it says.

African Portfolio attorney Rodney Gould told Fox News Digital that African Portfolio arranged the couple's lodging and the owners of the lodging, Chiawa Safaris in Zambia, provided the tour guides.

"The incident occurred on a walking safari arranged by Chiawa Lodge. Chiawa reported that the guests were accompanied by a highly trained and experienced professional guide, a ranger and an armed National Park scout," he said. "During the safari, a hippo unexpectedly charged, killing one of the guests. Chiawa Lodge confirmed to both the Police, and Department of National Parks & Wildlife investigations at the time, that all safety measures had been implemented both before and during the incident, and repeated verbal warnings for the guests to return to the safety of the vehicle were issued during the incident."

"Immediately afterwards, African Portfolio’s founder flew to Zambia to provide assistance, along with the owner of Chiawa Lodge, to ensure that everything possible was being done to support the family and all those involved," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family, and everyone else involved in this tragic incident."

The attack left Craig Manders emotionally debilitated and traumatized, according to the complaint. He's seeking at least $15,000 in damages to pay for Lisa's funeral and other expenses.

Lisa Manders had worked in the financial industry for over 40 years and loved cooking, traveling and visiting New York City, where she was born in Queens in 1953, according to her obituary .

The couple had three children and a granddaughter.