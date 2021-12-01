Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Waukesha parade victim, Milwaukee Dancing Granny, 'died doing what she loved,' obituary says

LeAnna 'Lee' Joy Owen, died as a result of the parade tragedy on Nov. 21, but 'her love of life didn’t come to an end with her death'

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
8-year-old boy dies following Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

8-year-old boy dies following Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

Jackson Sparks died Tuesday from injuries endured during the tragic crash.

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Waukesha Christmas parade victim LeAnna Owen – a mother, grandmother and longtime Milwaukee Dancing Granny – died "doing what she loved, surrounded by those she loved," according to an obituary published Wednesday. 

Owen, whose full name is LeAnna "Lee" Joy Owen, died as a result of the parade tragedy on Nov. 21 at the age of 72, but "her love of life didn’t come to an end with her death," states the obituary, published Wednesday in the Milwaukee Sentinel-Journal. She was survived by two sons, three grandchildren, her ex-husband and her animals.

"Her iron will and warm smile will be missed," the passage states. 

WAUKESHA FILE REVEALS STATE TROOPER'S HARROWING RESCUE ATTEMPTS AFTER CHRISTMAS PARADE ATTACK

Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy victim LeAnna Owen

Owen was performing with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group on Nov. 21 when, according to officials, Darrell Brooks’ Jr. drove his red Ford Escape SUV through the barricades and into the crowd of parade-goers. In addition to Owen, five others died – including an 8-year-old boy – and dozens more were injured.

WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS PARADE TRAGEDY VICTIM, 52, TO BE LAID TO REST MONDAY

Brooks has been charged with six counts of first degree intentional homicide and is being held on $5 million cash bail. He faces six life sentences if convicted on all counts. 

Owen had been a involved with the Dancing Grannies for 12 years.

LeAnna Owen pictured in the top right corner along with the five other victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"She never missed a practice and loved her fellow members like sisters," the obituary states. "She traveled all over Wisconsin performing in up to 25 parades a year."

Owen, who rescued animals throughout her life, also "loved spending time with her grandkids."

Services will be held starting at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with a visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Milwaukee until 1:45 p.m., followed by a Mass at 2 p.m. The obituary notes that masks are required in the church.

Your Money