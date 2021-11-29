Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy victim, 52, to be laid to rest Monday

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Tamara Durand, one of the victims of last week’s Waukesha, Wisc. Christmas parade horror, will be laid to rest Monday following a visitation in nearby Oconomowoc.

Durand, 52, "danced home to Jesus," on Nov. 21, when 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his red Ford Escape SUV through the barricades and into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Durand was a mother of three, a grandmother, a local chaplain and teacher and an avid volunteer, according to the obituary. She was also a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of women who were struck by Brooks during the holiday parade.

She was an organ donor "and will continue helping people even after her passing," the obituary states.

A visitation service will be held on Monday from 12 to 3 p.m., followed by a mass and private burial, according to the obituary.

Durand was one of six people who died as a result of the parade tragedy. Other victims include an 8-year-old boy, the only child to have died in the attack, and an 81-year-old man for whom a private ceremony was already held.

Brooks, a career criminal, has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, each of which carries a life sentence upon conviction. A criminal complaint pertaining to his arrest describes how Brooks appeared emotionless as he drove into the crowd after allegedly fleeing from a domestic incident, possibly involving a knife.

The Waukesha County District Attorney has already said additional first-degree intentional homicide charges are imminent.

The Milwaukee resident has been charged, convicted and sentenced in a slew of horrific crimes through the years, including just earlier in November when he was accused of running over a woman using the same vehicle that he was driving on Nov. 21.

During his first court appearance last week, Brooks was ordered held on $5 million cash bail.