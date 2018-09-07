Watching Florence and several other systems in the tropics. A big cool off for the Northeast

Widespread downpours and flooding remain possible from Texas to the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys into the weekend.

Flood watches and warnings are in effect.

Cooler weather is on its way across the northeast after many days of heat and humidity

In the Central Atlantic, tropical storm Florence has weakened considerably, but re-strengthening is expected over the weekend.

Bermuda will need to monitor Florence Monday night-Tuesday of next week.

It is still too early to rule out U.S. impacts mid-to-late next week, as Florence could easily recurve back out to sea or have more direct impacts along the East Coast.

We are also watching several systems behind Florence that will potentially develop over the next few days.

And Olivia could threaten Hawaii next week, so we'll watch that system in the Pacific as well.



