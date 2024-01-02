Expand / Collapse search
Texas

WATCH: Texas man hit by stray bullet during New Year's celebration

The Texas man, who was hit by a stray bullet, said that part of the bullet is still in his leg

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Texas man told FOX 4 that he was outside his home just before midnight when a stray bullet suddenly struck him in the leg. (FOX 4)

The new year started on a sour note for one Texas man after he was hit by a stray bullet while celebrating with friends and family.

Frederico Perez, a father of three, was ringing in 2024 with friends and family when a stray bullet suddenly hit his leg.

"We started to hear lots of gunfire, lots of pops. Fireworks and gunshots," Perez told FOX 4.

In the home surveillance video, Perez was seen enjoying a pit fire with friends and family until things took a turn, and he was hit with the bullet.

Frederico Perez on crutches

A Texas man was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve. (FOX 4 Fort Worth)

"I felt the impact here," Perez said, pointing to his leg.

Perez said that "everything changed" after he looked down at his leg and felt a stinging sensation.

"In a matter of seconds, everything changed," Perez told the local station. "The party was over, everything stopped, no hugs."

Frederico Perez

Frederico Perez along with his family and friends were enjoying a pit fire when disaster struck. (FOX 4 Fort Worth)

Perez said that along with the pain from being shot, there was blood everywhere following the incident.

Perez said that he was grateful to be alive and thankful it did not hit someone else.

"If it was a little over that way it could’ve hit the little girl or if a little this way, it would’ve gotten me in the head," Perez said.

Frederico Perez's shin following the accident

Frederico Perez is slowly recovering from being shot by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve. (FOX 4 Fort Worth)

Perez said that part of the bullet is still in his shin and that he is disappointed to be out of work due to the accident.

"It went from joy to sadness," he said.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the incident.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.