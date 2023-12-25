Expand / Collapse search
Florida

WATCH: Christmas inflatable hilariously chases Florida delivery driver

Woman says she intended to prank the driver and was told she 'made his day'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Florida inflatable character comes to life and chases driver Video

Florida inflatable character comes to life and chases driver

A Florida woman disguised as a front yard Christmas inflatable scared her delivery driver when she began chasing him. (Credit: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful)

An Amazon delivery driver in Florida was in for a shocking surprise after a gingerbread man inflatable decoration chased him after dropping off packages at a home, video shows.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, the gingerbread man decoration is seen inflated in the front yard, when a white cargo van pulls up.

The driver of the van, seen wearing an iconic blue Amazon shirt, then gets out of the vehicle and walks up to the residence to drop off a package and is seen moments later walking back to the van — the whole time, the gingerbread man inflatable is seen in the same spot and barely moving.

Inflatable chase

A Florida woman disguised as a front yard Christmas inflatable scared her delivery driver when she began chasing him.  (Credit: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful)

But as the driver passed the inflatable, it came to life and started running after the driver.

Inflatable chase

A Florida woman disguised as a front yard Christmas inflatable scared her delivery driver when she began chasing him. (Credit: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful)

A voice is then heard saying, "Christmas," before the man realizes he is being chased by an inflatable gingerbread man and screams.

Inflatable chase

A Florida woman disguised as a front yard Christmas inflatable scared her delivery driver when she began chasing him. (Credit: Creatingahumblehome via Storyful)

Both the driver and the woman inside the inflatable laugh before the driver says, "you scared the h--- out of me."

The woman who recorded the video told Storyful she was attempting to prank the Amazon driver and was told she "made his day."

