Christmas quiz! How well do you know these holiday facts about the annual festive day? Test yourself in this fun and timely lifestyle quiz!

Christmas Day wasn’t always on December 25th — true or false?

Which of these food items is a popular choice to leave for Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve?

Many households have a tradition of opening one gift on which day during the Christmas season?

How many reindeer are named in the classic tune "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer"?

The Christmas wreath is believed to resemble eternal life — true or false?

Which of these is the best-selling Christmas song in the U.S., according to Guinness World Records?

Which of these is the proper spelling of Santa's name?

Roughly what percentage of Americans celebrate Christmas, according to Statista?

Almost all Americans who celebrate Christmas attend a church service related to it each year — true or false?

From which country is tinsel thought to have originated?

What is the Dutch meaning behind the reindeer names "Donner" and "Blitzen"?

Which state was the first in the U.S. to declare Christmas a legal holiday?

How many lights adorn the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in NYC?

The song "Have a Holly Jolly Christmas," sung famously by Burl Ives, was released in which of these years?



The holiday special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" was originally going to have a laugh track — true or false?

