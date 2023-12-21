Colorado deputies spread Christmas cheer by squeezing giant tree into department lobby

After one Colorado sheriff had to be convinced to spread holiday cheer, the rest of his office conducted quite the operation to get a massive Christmas tree into their new department lobby.



"Those who've seen our beautiful new employee entrance know it is big, open, and shockingly EMPTY," Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen wrote on Facebook, adding the idea was floated weeks ago to put a Christmas tree in it.

He said he was initially against the idea because he believes "trees belong in the forest," but that 549 of the 550 employees in the department supported the idea, so he caved.

"This tree was slated to come down anyway due to wildfire mitigation. And I thought it would bring joy to the agency," Feyen wrote.

Video from the social media post shows wildland firefighters working for LCSO, some of them in Santa hats, determined to get the two-story-tall pine tree into its position on Dec. 20.

The tree made it through the entrance door, but was not easy to maneuver into the reception area. The men can be seen holding on, backtracking and creatively angling before finally getting it in.

"Staff lined the lobby, the stairs, and the balcony watching their well orchestrated efforts to bring the tree in, get it upright, and get it decorated. The smiles were AMAZING!" Feyen wrote.