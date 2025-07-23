WATCH: Bryan Kohberger shredded by victims' families during emotional sentencing hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an emotionally-charged sentencing hearing, the families of the victims murdered by Bryan Kohberger spoke directly to their loved ones' killer in an attempt to find closure in their years of grief.

Kohberger, 30, admitted to murdering four University of Idaho students at a change of plea hearing on July 2, but did not divulge the details or a motive surrounding the brutal slayings.

In court on Wednesday, he again offered no explanation for why he committed the heinous crime. He spoke only three words during the intense hearing, saying: "I respectfully decline," when given a chance to address the court.

Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death inside their off-campus home in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADS GUILTY TO IDAHO MURDERS

For nearly three years, Kohberger maintained his innocence as his high-profile trial was scheduled to begin later this year. He ultimately accepted a plea deal to take the death penalty off the table, in exchange for forfeiting his fight to seek a sentence reduction and waiving his right to appeal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The families poured their hearts out in court Wednesday, delivering powerful victim impact statements as the stone-faced killer sat silently, showing no emotion at all.

Below is a collection of some of the most emotional moments from the courtroom on Wednesday.

Sister of Kaylee Goncalves delivers fiery statement during Kohberger's sentencing

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, confronts Kohberger in court

Surviving roommate of Idaho murders gives tearful victim impact statement during Kohberger's sentencing

Xana Kernodle's stepfather slams Kohberger in victim statement: 'There’s no place for you in heaven'

Xana Kernodle's aunt offers Kohberger forgiveness in heartfelt victim impact statement

Maddie Mogen's father describes relationship with daughter in heartfelt tribute: 'She kept me alive'

Judge declares 'it's time to end his 15 minutes of fame' before handing down Kohberger's sentence

At the end of the hearing, Judge Steven Hippler handed down four consecutive sentences of life in prison without parole for each killing. Kohberger was also given an additional 10-year sentence on a related burglary charge, and imposed a $50,000 fine and $5,000 civil penalty for each death.