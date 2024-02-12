Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rachel Morin murder: Maryland sheriff's office releases new sketches of suspect

Rachel Morin was found murdered in August on Maryland's Ma and Pa Heritage Trail

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Rachel Morin killed in 'horrific' act, sheriff says Video

Rachel Morin killed in 'horrific' act, sheriff says

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler gives an update on the investigation into Rachel Morin's homicide.

Law enforcement officials in Hartford County, Maryland, released sketches of a suspect in connection to the murder investigation of Rachel Morin, whose body was found lying in a wooded area on the side of a path in Bel Air back in August.

The Hartford County Sheriff's Office said it has been six months now since Morin, a mother of five, was found murdered on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail. She was found dead on Aug. 6, 2023. The day before, Morin, 37, left for a hike on the trail at about 6:30 p.m.

DNA left at the scene in Maryland matched DNA evidence recovered from an unsolved Los Angeles home invasion and assault of a young girl in March.

Over the past six months, detectives conducted over 100 interviews and followed up on over 1,000 tips, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Morin Suspect Sketches

The Hartford County Sheriffs Office in Maryland released two new sketches of a suspect in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, whose body was found in a wooded area near a trail on Aug. 6, 2023. (Hartford County Sheriffs Office)

The investigation led detectives to seven states and included help from 10 federal, state and local agencies.

Investigators also distributed thousands of bilingual flyers in Maryland and California. Officials said the investigation has not slowed or stalled.

One new sketch released by the sheriff's office shows the suspect wearing a red and black Air Jordan ball cap. Another shows the suspect with short black hair.

Rachel Morin shown with two of her children.

Mother-of-five Rachel Morin was brutally murdered Aug. 5, 2023 on the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. She's shown with two of her children. (Facebook)

The suspect is believed to have been in the Bel Air area for days leading up to the crime, the sheriff’s office noted. Detectives are asking the public for any help in identifying who the man is.

Anyone with information on whom the man is, where he stayed, who he spoke with or where he worked, is encouraged to contact RMTips@hartfordsheriff.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward of $35,000.

The mom of five frequently jogged along the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, which begins behind some businesses with decent foot traffic, including a brewery, a Domino's pizza shop and condominiums. It then leads into some wooded areas and neighborhoods outside of Bel Air, Sheriff Gahler previously told Fox News Digital.

