WATCH: Acrobatic Texas fugitive front-flips over fence before epic take down

An acrobatic fugitive managed to perform a front flip over a fence before an epic take down in Texas.

According to Fox News affiliate, KDFW, 29-year-old Terron Deshaun Hadnot was on the run after fleeing from an SUV that was reportedly stolen, and after an entertaining police chase, which was all caught on camera.

The Dallas Police Department caught the vehicle on Flock cameras around 4:30 p.m in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday evening and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to pull over and a subsequent chase began.

Police said a high-speed chase ensued, with the stolen SUV and police reaching over 100 mph.

The high-speed chase turned to local roads with Hadnot cruising along a 2-lane round before coming to a stop.

SKY 4 footage captured Hadnot emerging from the stolen vehicle and making a mad dash away from local law enforcement.

In a surprising move, the 29-year-old suspect was seen doing an acrobatic front-forward flip over a fence before continuing his attempt to evade capture.

His attempt was in vain, with a police SUV catching up with the fleeing suspect. An officer was seen approaching Hadnot and pinning him to the ground.

Hadnot was charged with evading arrest, detention with vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was booked in the Fort Worth Jail.