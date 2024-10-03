Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston

Men accused of killing Jocelyn Nungaray believed to be Venezuelan gang members: search warrant

Suspects used emojis, had tattoos and clothing brands used by Tren de Aragua members

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Jocelyn Nungaray's mother reveals horrific timeline of daughter's murder in hearing on open-border crime Video

Jocelyn Nungaray's mother reveals horrific timeline of daughter's murder in hearing on open-border crime

Alexis Nungaray, whose daughter's suspected killers are both illegal immigrants, testified before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in a hearing on the impacts of migrant crime on American families. (Credit: House Judiciary)

New search warrants reveal the men accused of killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray are possibly members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. 

Franklin Pena, 26, and Johan Martinez-Rangel, 22, were indicted last month on capital murder charges in connection with Nungaray's murder. 

Documents say Pena and Rangel kidnapped the 12-year-old and caused her death by applying pressure to her neck. The two are also accused of sexually assaulting her before leaving her body under a bridge. 

The new search warrants regarding the alleged gang involvement were filed in the District Court of Harris County and obtained by FOX 26 Houston. 

JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER: TEXAS PROSECUTORS ASK GOOGLE FOR INFORMATION ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECTS

Nungaray suspect wearing yellow jail jumpsuit in court

Johan Jose Martinez Rangel is flanked by his defense lawyer, a translator and a deputy as he appears in court in connection with the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Pool)

The men's alleged association with the gang, also known as TdA, was discovered after searching their social media accounts. 

The TikTok account believed to be linked to Rangel had used ninja, crossed swords and classical building emojis, which are known to be associated with the gang. TikTok did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment regarding the new search warrants. 

MOTHER OF YOUNG GIRL KILLED BY ILLEGAL MIGRANTS BLASTS CRUZ CHALLENGER'S POLICIES: 'TOOK MY DAUGHTER'S LIFE'

Murder victim Jocelyn Nungaray

Jocelyn Nungaray (Getty Images)

Investigators also observed a video of Rangel "wearing Jordans and Gucci," brands also connected with the gang. 

Pena's TikTok account had photos showing tattoos known to be associated with the TdA gang, which included one star on each shoulder and a rose tattoo on his hand. He was observed on video wearing Air Jordan brand and Chicago Bulls brand clothing, the search warrant says. 

JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER: HOUSTON PROSECUTORS SEEK ICE, CBP RECORDS ON ILLEGAL ACCUSED OF CHILD KILLING

Jocelyn Nungaray murder suspects

Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, left, and Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel have been charged in the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas, on Monday, June 17. (Harris County Jail)

"I believe that Johan Jose Martinez Rangel and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos utilized multiple social media applications and accounts to communicate with gang members about gang activities," one of the investigators wrote in a search warrant. 

The search warrant requests further data from the suspects' phones and social media accounts, in search of more evidence to tie the men to their alleged offense of capital murder.  

Rangel is due back in court on Nov. 11.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 