Washington suspect turns self in after bar shooting kills 2, injures 3

Alleged shooter in Tacoma, Washington, charged with murder, assault

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A double homicide suspect in Washington state turned himself in to police on Sunday after a shooting at a bar killed two victims and wounded three more, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside the Alleycat Patio and Lounge in Tacoma near Sixth Avenue and N Oakes Street, the Tacoma Police Department said.

Officers arrived and found four victims with gunshot wounds, police said. One victim died at the scene while the three others were rushed to a hospital.

Police later said that a fifth shooting victim was located and that a second victim had died at the hospital. 

Tacoma Police car at the scene

The circumstances leading to the deadly shooting were not immediately clear. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

Two of the surviving victims suffered serious injuries while the third has non-life-threatening injuries, FOX13 Seattle reported.

Tacoma Police car

The shooting suspect turned himself in to police around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

Det. William Muse told KOMO News that the shooting is not believed to have been random and likely happened after the suspect had an interaction with one of the victims inside the bar.

Tacoma Police car

Police said that two victims were killed and three more wounded in a shooting inside a Tacoma business. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

While investigators said it was unclear what kind of interaction occurred or whether there was an argument, Muse said four of the shooting victims are believed to be bystanders.

The alleged shooter, who was not publicly identified, turned himself in to police around 4:30 p.m. and was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault.