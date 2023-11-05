Expand / Collapse search
Seattle

Seattle bus crashes into building, killing pedestrian and injuring 12

Red sedan collided with Seattle Metro Bus in city's Belltown area before going off road

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A city bus in Seattle crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, killing a woman who was outside, after a collision with another vehicle, authorities said.

The fatal crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Battery Street in the Belltown area when a red sedan collided with the Metro Bus and sent it careening off the road and into the building, Seattle Police said.

A female pedestrian was found dead outside the building, police said, adding that the bus had struck her as it came to a stop after leaving the road.

The crash injured 12 others, according to the Seattle Fire Department. 

sedan and bus crash

Fire officials said one person was killed and 12 others injured. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

Police said that the bus driver and 10 passengers sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries from the collision.

sedan and bus crash

Police said the red sedan collided with the bus, sending it off the road and into a building. (Seattle Police Department)

Fire personnel used the jaws of life to cut the driver of the red sedan out of the wrecked car and rushed him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

firefighters extricating sedan driver

Firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the driver of the red sedan free. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. (FOX13 Seattle KCPQ)

"They were in a hurry," witness Mile Pulup told FOX13 Seattle of the first responders. "Right away they had the jaws of life to open the top of the car."

The male driver of the red sedan was also being evaluated for any signs of impairment.

Meanwhile, Seattle Fire officials examined the building and found no significant structural damage.

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are investigating the crash.