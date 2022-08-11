Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington pilot dies in plane crash in Jefferson County

Washington sheriff say's there was significant fog at the time of the crash

Associated Press
A pilot died after their plane crashed near Blyn in Jefferson County on Wednesday.

A witness reported seeing a low-flying aircraft with a possible engine spluttering and hearing a crash around 3:10 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

There was significant fog in the area at the time. The sheriff's office searched the area by car and drone for the wreckage and also reached out to the US Navy Whidbey Island Search and Rescue for help, KING5 reported.

A Washington pilot died in a solo crash on Wednesday.

Search and Rescue was able to locate the plane, a single-engine Cirrus SR22. The pilot was found dead at the scene. It’s believed the pilot was the only passenger.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.