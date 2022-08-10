Washington boy, 11, scammed with fake $100 bill at his lemonade stand; police searching for suspect

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year-old entrepreneur in Washington state was hoping to earn extra money this summer with his lemonade stand business until a male customer scammed him with a fake $100, authorities said.

Jeremy, who lives in Everett, would set up his stand on Beverly Boulevard and sell sweets like cotton candy and soda, along with popcorn, he told FOX13 Seattle.

But one recent customer pulled a fast one on the unsuspecting 11-year-old.

"They got so much stuff and gave me a fake hundred-dollar bill for a lot of stuff like worth $20," Jeremy told the station.

Jeremy said he gave the man $80 in change. He said that he later noticed the texture of the bill he received didn’t "feel good," and when he went to a local gas station he finally learned why.

"Nope, not real," he said, shaking his head. "Very disappointed and very sad."

On Thursday, police released an image of the suspect during the transaction at Jeremy’s lemonade stand, which was recorded on video.

"While our detectives work hard to bring closure to every case, this case struck a particular chord with them, and they want to do everything they can to get justice for Jeremy and catch this counterfeiter," Everett police said.

Jeremy said he was reopening his stand on Saturday, and hoped to earn enough money to expand his business and to also donate money to war-torn Ukraine.

While he told the station that the incident taught him to take only small bills and check them closer, he has his own message for the counterfeiter.

"Stop scamming kids," he said.

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the department’s tip line at (425) 257-8450.