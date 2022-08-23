Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington inmate escapes from Lincoln County Jail

Officials are searching for the inmate and advise Davenport residents to stay at home

Associated Press

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped a jail in eastern Washington state.

The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old Cody Magruder was wearing orange striped pants and a brown t-shirt when he escaped Monday night. He is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, KREM-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who sees the inmate should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Officials said K9 units will be searching for the inmate in the southeast area of Davenport, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Spokane. Residents are being advised to stay in their homes.