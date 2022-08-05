Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi inmates escape prison after cutting hole in roof

Mississippi schools in the area will not hold recess outside as a safety precaution

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four men escaped from a Mississippi jail early Friday by cutting a hole in the facility's roof, authorities said.

Security camera footage shows the inmates running east from the prison toward the National Guard Armory in Corinth around 2 a.m., said Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell.

The four escapees have been identified as Landon Braudway, Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton. Reyes was arrested and charged with capital murder for the April 2017 shooting death of a Corinth man, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Four prisoners escaped from a Mississippi jail at 2 a.m. on Friday.

As a precaution, schools in Alcorn County were not allowing students to go outside for recess, WTVA-TV reported. Leaders at both school districts told the news station that extra security is being provided at all campuses.